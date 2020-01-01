Cynthia Erivo 'disappointed' by all-white BAFTA acting nominees

Cynthia Erivo was left "disappointed" after learning that all the acting nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards were white.

The 33-year-old British star had been tipped to land a BAFTA nomination for her role in biopic Harriet, about former slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman, but missed out on a nod for Best Actress, with the nominees including Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Saoirse Ronan, and Charlize Theron.

In fact, there were no actors of colour in any of the acting categories - something Cynthia believes isn't representative of the state of the movie industry today.

"It's disappointing to see that we've got to this point in time and we've had such wonderful advancement in inclusion and diversity, and the films this year were beautiful, such wonderful stories told, and to not have that represented in an awards show like the BAFTAs is just disappointing really," she told Variety when asked about the lack of diversity among this year's nominees.

Following the widespread backlash, BAFTA officials issued a statement in which they admitted they were also disappointed, and subsequently announced they were launching a "careful and detailed review" of the voting process.

Responding to that news, Cynthia added, "Let's see how (the review) does, whether it affects next year or the year after who knows, but I definitely think it's time for change, we can't overlook it any more."

It was also reported that the Widows actress had turned down the chance to perform at the awards ceremony in London on 2 February - which the star confirmed in her interview with Variety.

"The reason I didn't perform is because I don't think it's proper representation, as a woman of colour, of people of colour in this industry," she said.