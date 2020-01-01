Wells Adams asked Julie Bowen for permission to marry Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams sought Modern Family actress Julie Bowen's permission before he proposed to Sarah Hyland.

Bowen plays Hyland's mum in the popular family sitcom, and in an Instagram video for website The Skimm, the 49-year-old revealed Adams consulted her before popping the question.

When asked if she had met the reality TV star, Bowen revealed: "Wells asked me my permission to marry her!"

The couple got engaged back in July after the DJ asked his partner to marry him during a trip to the beach. Hyland later took to Instagram to showcase her new rock.

"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," the 29-year-old wrote in the caption, quoting 1995 film It Takes Two.

Hyland and Adams, 35, confirmed their romance in October 2017 and they moved in together the following summer.