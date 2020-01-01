Taron Egerton regrets snubbing Elton John at Golden Globes

Taron Egerton feels terrible for snubbing Elton John at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The Tiny Dancer singer has become close pals with the Welsh actor, but Taron was so elated when it was announced that he had won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy prize for his performance as the music icon in Rocketman during the ceremony that he inadvertently ignored Elton as he reached out to congratulate him as he made his way to the stage.

"I do regret that, I left Elton John hanging when I was winning an award for playing Elton John," the 30-year-old said during an appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday.

"But you know what? You aren't in your right kind of mind in that moment, I also made the great faux pas of forgetting to thank the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) who vote on the Golden Globes," he continued. "You're just not thinking straight and I haven't had a lot of practice at winning awards so I didn't nail it."

However, Taron stressed that Elton, 72, wasn't bothered by the incident, and added that "the rest of the awards show we were holding hands".

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast following the ceremony, Elton, who also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for his tune (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, expressed his hope that members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will reward him with an Oscar, insisting he deserves it, "above anyone I've seen this year".

The nominees for this year's Oscars are announced on Monday.