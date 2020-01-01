NEWS Daniel Radcliffe was mistaken for a homeless person in New York Newsdesk Share with :







The 30-year-old actor - who became a household name around the globe when he played boy wizard Harry Potter - had wrapped up against the cold weather while walking his dog with girlfriend Erin Darke but his many layers and unkempt appearance led to a misunderstanding with a stranger, who gave him money to buy a coffee to try and stay warm.



Asked about being recognised wherever he goes, he told talk show host Graham Norton: " It's weird and funny, with some very odd moments.



"I was in New York recently with my girlfriend and while she was in a shop, I was outside with our adopted dog.

"It was very cold, and I had on a hoodie, a fleece and then a big coat over the top.



"Because it was so cold, I knelt down to warm the dog and I saw this guy looking at me and then he walked past me.



"But then he came back and handed me five dollars and said, 'Get yourself a coffee mate.' Apparently, I need to shave more often!"



Daniel is returning to the stage in new London production 'Endgame' and he admitted he believes working in the theatre drives him to be a better actor.



He explained: "I think it makes me better.



"It's hard work and gives me a lot of confidence to know that I'm not entirely the product of editors and producers and that I can do it on my own and exist outside of that.



"It's also fun. I love being on film sets, but you don't get the raw rush you get on stage."



And the 'Swiss Army Man' star likes the fact his fame will encourage fans to see productions they may not necessarily be interested in.



Asked if his fans will go and see whatever he is in, he said: "I think there is a fair amount of that. It's a nice part of my job that I maybe get to introduce people to stuff they might not otherwise see."



The full interview with Daniel airs on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC One on Friday (10.01.20) night.