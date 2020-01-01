NEWS Kristen Stewart keeps low profile after winning Actress Of The Decade accolade Newsdesk Share with :







Kristen Stewart found a way to stay under the radar despite winning the Actress Of The Decade accolade.



The 'Underwater' star was handed the award by the Hollywood Critics Association recently but in a bid to keep with her desire to stay out of the spotlight, she recorded a video message to accept.



Asked how she plans to shun the attention she will be given after winning the accolade, she told ET Canada: "I'm going to record an incredibly grateful message that inserts me into that scenario without me actually having to be there. Which is rad!"



Kristen has spoke about time and time again how she has found fame difficult and recently revealed she "struggled" with her identity when she first hit the spotlight.

She said: "I think I'm so lucky to live in this particular time of history. I just think ... if you were to look at kids right now, even just five years, seven to 10 years younger than me, they would find my sort of struggle to come to terms with like identity and communication kind of silly. And I feed off them, even though I think that I might've had something to do with feeding that, a little bit, because it was like ... not the hardest thing to get to know myself it was just ... it takes a few years to actually articulate who you are. And now that I'm living in a time where that's fully allowed, in a way that is expressed and honest ... that wasn't that way five to seven years ago."

And the 29-year-old actress is feeling "stimulated and progressive" in her career and is ready to tell the world the stories she wants to.

She added: "And that I align with the people that I love and that I want to support. To be specific, who knows, but I'm very happy right now in feeling not bored and stimulated and progressive and in the place that I need to be to tell the stories that feel true to me. And that's rad."