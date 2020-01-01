Gwyneth Paltrow launching Goop At Sea wellness cruise

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking her lifestyle brand Goop to sea with a new "wellness cruise".

The Avengers: Endgame actress has partnered with Celebrity Cruises to "bring a day of wellness to sea", during which fans will be able to enjoy various classes and activities while riding the waves.

The cruise will depart from Barcelona, Spain on 26 August and take in destinations in France, the Mediterranean and the Italian Riviera, before returning on 6 September.

Passengers will get to enjoy sessions with experts on innovative new ideas in the emotional and physical health fields, with the theme of the voyage overall wellness.

Alongside a teaser clip shared on Instagram, Gwyneth wrote: "We've gone fishing! @goop is now on the high seas. Join me in Spain, France, and the Italian Riviera. @celebritycruises #goopatsea."

She added in a release announcing the partnership she hopes the cruise will help passengers "invoke that adventurous spirit with a series of transformative experiences led by a few of our most-trusted wellness practitioners and healers."

However, the star confessed she is unsure how much time she will spend aboard the boat due to scheduling.

Tickets for the wellness day go on sale on Thursday and are available for $750 (£574) to guests who book Suite Class accommodations on the boat. Suites for the 11-night cruise start at $5,418 (£4,149).