Billy Porter 'an Oscar away' from EGOT honour

Pose star Billy Porter is stunned to be "an Oscar away" from EGOT status.

The 50-year-old won his Tony and Grammy awards in 2013 and 2014, respectively, for his role in Broadway musical Kinky Boots and his work on its soundtrack album, and last year (19), he scored his first Emmy as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Pose.

Now Porter is in reaching distance of the prestigious EGOT, a title bestowed upon those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

"I'm one away, an Oscar away. You know, it's such a blessing," Porter raved on morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan of being so close to joining the elite club of award winners that includes Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Brits Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

"I'm thrilled that I'm having this kind of success at this point in my life, based on choosing myself, based on my own authenticity."

Last month (Dec19), Porter joined show host Ryan Seacrest as the New Orleans, Louisiana co-host of TV special, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and shared that when he previously visited the famous city - in 2005 - his career wasn't going quite so well.

"The last time I was in New Orleans, I was doing a McDonalds industrial (in-house commercial) and I got out at 6.30am the day that (Hurricane) Katrina hit. That was the last time I had been there. So it was really great to go back and be with these amazing people."

And he still can't believe he's really living his dream: "That wasn't always the case. I didn't always feel that that (success) would be possible but I leaned into myself and here I am."