Vanessa Hudgens finds adulthood stressful

The 31-year-old actress - who is in a relationship with actor Austin Butler - admitted juggling her finances and other responsibilities has taken a toll on her "wellbeing" and she longs for the days when she was "young and free".

She said: "I definitely feel more anxiety now than I ever have in my entire life.



"You become an adult and s**t gets real.



"I have two mortgages and I'm spending way more money than I would like to spend - I think all of that bulls**t really takes a toll on your wellbeing.



"Paying your taxes - all of this adult s**t that you don't have to deal with when you're a kid, you can live young and free, then it all kind of ... goes away."



The 'Spring Breakers' star began her career when she was 14 and became a household name thanks to her teenage work on the 'High School Musical' franchise, but she admitted that all seems like a really long time ago now.



She told Cosmopolitan magazine: "Looking back, it feels like another lifetime.



"I mean, I'm tired for sure. I take good care of myself.



"I know the things that matter the most - I do love my job, but my job isn't everything.



"My family is - my partner and my friends are the things that keep me grounded."



Vanessa credits her natural shyness for not being led down the "wrong path" when she was younger.



She said: "I was a really shy kid. I love acting and being on the stage and hiding behind a character, but when it came to me, Vanessa, being out there, I was never one for that - and it's something I'm still getting used to.



"I think being a shy kid really helped me not go down the wrong path - being a bit anti-social, literally."