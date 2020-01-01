Daisy Ridley doesn't think she's funny enough to do comedy

Daisy Ridley can’t imagine herself in a comedy film because she doesn't think she's funny enough.

The 27-year-old recently bid farewell to her character Rey as the Star Wars trilogy came to an end with The Rise of Skywalker, and now she's keen to expand her acting chops, but there's one genre she's steering well clear of.

"The one thing I can’t see myself doing is comedy because I don’t think I’m a funny person – but I could be the straight person," she told Variety. "Also, you know, it’s time to be brave. So, I’ll go for it!"

Daisy really wants to land a role in a horror movie, even though she's scared of watching them on the big screen.

"I’m terrified of horror films, but I like them. So I’d like to be in one. But I think it would also, like, screw me up a bit," she laughed. "I feel like you’d have to be living with your family to exorcise the bad juju when you left set."

Elsewhere in the interview, Daisy also admitted that since working on Star Wars alongside a huge star-studded cast – including Adam Driver, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher – she's drawn to starring in movies in which she feels part of a big group.

"Well, my main thing – which is why I did Orient Express immediately afterwards – is I really like to be part of the group," the British actress said, noting her 2017 film, Murder on the Orient Express. "And I’ve only really done one like leading thing, which was Ophelia, which was overwhelming. I like to be part of a group of people."