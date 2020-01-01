Laura Dern overjoyed that her Jurassic Park character is feminist icon

Laura Dern is overjoyed that her Jurassic Park character Dr. Ellie Sattler is a feminist icon for women.

The no-nonsense paleobotanist needs no leading man to save her in the 1993 movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, as she battles velociraptors to save the lives of Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum at the ill-fated dinosaur park.

Since then, Laura revealed that she's been approached by women who love telling her how much they adore Ellie.

“I’ve had so many girls and women come up to me over the years talking about her being an icon for them, and that’s meant so much to me," she told Deadline.

And the 52-year-old is proud that she played such a strong character in Spielberg’s groundbreaking film.

"I think the thing I love the most about playing Ellie Sattler, and this was the early ’90s, was that it was the first CGI movie ever," Laura explained. "We were going to do, it felt like, this wild thing that Steven wanted to attempt, which had never been done before.

"And he wanted to make sure that if all worked well, that the female in the centre of the story was as much of a bada*s and as fearless as anyone else. He took it seriously, and she was kind of a feminist.”

The Golden Globe-winning actress is excited to reprise her role for the upcoming Jurassic World 3, alongside her original Jurassic Park co-stars, ahead of a 2021 cinema release.

"It’s exciting to continue that journey and see what they come up with, and I’m excited to learn. Steven seems excited. Sam and Jeff seem excited, and I love that, so it’s really fun to think about," she gushed.