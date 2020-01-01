Russell Crowe celebrated Golden Globe win with family amid bushfire relief efforts

Russell Crowe celebrated his Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television win at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday with an intimate family dinner.

The 55-year-old missed the prestigious ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles to stay in Australia to protect his New South Wales home against raging bushfires in the area.

However, the natural disasters didn't stop the star from enjoying his moment, as he celebrated his win for the role of controversial Fox News executive Roger Ailes in the miniseries, The Loudest Voice, with a small family dinner.

'(it was) normal family dinner in the bush, kids everywhere, we passed around my Golden Globe from A Beautiful Mind and everybody had the opportunity to deliver an acceptance speech," Russell told The Sydney Morning Herald. "It was pretty funny. Lots of dogs got thanked."

Russell added he was grateful to "share a moment like that" with his sons Charles, 16, and Tennyson, 13, as they weren't even born when last won a Golden Globe in 2002.

During the ceremony, presenter Jennifer Aniston read an acceptance speech from the The Gladiator star, highlighting the extent of the Australian fires.

"Make no mistake. The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based," he said via the speech. "We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is."

The fires have so fair resulted in 26 deaths and the destruction of more than 2,000 properties across the country.