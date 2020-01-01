Elisabeth Moss looks to Meryl Streep for tips on keeping her personal life private

Elisabeth Moss has taken tips from Meryl Streep on how to keep her personal life under the radar.

The actress has become one of the most recognisable faces on the small screen thanks to her roles in TV shows such as Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale.

However, Elisabeth does her utmost to ensure she doesn't reveal any details about her life outside of work - admitting that stars such as Meryl, Julia Roberts, and Holly Hunter inspire her when it comes to staying private.

"You have to be careful," she told Harper's Bazaar magazine. "Once the information is out there, you can't take it back. Broadcast News is one of my favourite movies, and she's (Holly Hunter) one of the coolest people, but I don't know anything about her. I think she lives in New York?

"Meryl Streep does it well. I was listening to an Oprah podcast where she was interviewing Julia Roberts, and here you have arguably the biggest female star in the world, and she has managed to maintain a good amount of privacy. I don't think it has to do with your level of stardom but in how you conduct your life."

Elisabeth is also good at "compartmentalising", which she thinks helps when it comes to maintaining her privacy. But as for her own views on other celebrities, the screen star understands the fascination with certain people.

"I see a story about Olivia Colman, who I love, and I want to devour it," the 37-year-old grinned. "I dissect it like, 'Where does she live? What does her kitchen look like?' I want to see Olivia's kitchen. But I never want to get to the point where someone's watching something I'm doing and thinking about what my kitchen looks like."