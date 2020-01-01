Kristen Stewart didn’t realise how difficult filming Underwater would be

Kristen Stewart and her co-stars had no idea what they were getting themselves into when they signed up for Underwater.

The Charlie’s Angels actress stars alongside Vincent Cassel and T.J. Miller in the sci-fi horror, which follows a team of aquatic scientists who have to fight for survival after an earthquake devastates their subterranean lab, leaving them trapped underwater with much bigger and scarier problems.

Stewart, who plays Norah Price, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she didn’t anticipate all the challenges involved in filming this movie, including the weight of their metal suits and her aversion to small spaces.

“The suits were really heavy, honestly. We couldn’t move around. I really don’t like being held down, I don’t like confined spaces, I’m not a strong swimmer,” she explained. “The reason that, like, huge f**king surly dudes who typically do action movies do them is because they’re actually really hard and scary and they hurt.

“I think none of us in the movie — except for maybe Vincent, who’s, like, a f**king wild banshee — really knew what we were getting ourselves into. And that’s where there’s some comedy in the movie every once in a while; in the most dire situations you kind of laugh in a funeral. That’s kind of what it felt like to make the movie as well. Like we were all dying!”

The 29-year-old, who has shown a preference for indie movies instead of blockbusters in recent years, also admitted that she hadn’t ever made a movie on such a large scale, and she was excited to see the final product almost three years after production wrapped.

“It was not an easy movie to make — really long and just drippy and cold and f**king hard. I want to see how we all reacted in such precarious circumstances. It really pulls out the best and worst parts of people,” shared Kristen.