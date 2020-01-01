Emilio Estevez hates Brat Pack tag

Emilio Estevez hates the fact he will always be referred to as a member of the Brat Pack.

The Breakfast Club star rose to fame in teen movies in the 1980s alongside Anthony Michael Hall, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy - stars who were dubbed the 'Brat Pack' due to their collaborations.

However, he cannot stand the term, as he feels other stars who made movies together are not as easily associated with an era.

"That (term) will be on my tombstone," Emilio tells The Guardian. "It's annoying because Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon have worked together more than any of us have. We just made two movies and somehow it morphed into something else."

Despite his irritation at the term, he is proud of his performance alongside Hall, Nelson, Ringwald and Sheedy in the seminal 1980s high school comedy.

"I think the setting allowed for us to give those kinds of performances, and John (Hughes, The Breakfast Club's director) allowed the time for us to get under the skin of those characters, and as a result it's a superior film," he says.

His co-star Ringwald has since criticised the movie for its sexism and scenes that show teenage boys trying to peek under her skirt in a New Yorker magazine article - but Emilio says that while he appreciates his co-star's reappraisal of their work, he doesn't like to think about his early films.

"I wish everyone well and anyone who writes anything, whether it's this or a New Yorker piece or Demi's (Moore) new book," the 57-year-old adds. "But as for retrospectives, I tend not to go there. I don't relitigate my past."