Sarah Paulson confirms American Horror Story return

Sarah Paulson is returning to American Horror Story after sitting out on its last season.

The actress appeared in the first eight instalments of the hit FX anthology series, but skipped American Horror Story: 1984 last year - marking the first series without any original cast members.

While fans lamented the star's absence, Sarah told US Weekly during the Television Critics' Association's winter press tour on Thursday she'll definitely back for the upcoming season later this year.

"I did ask Ryan (Murphy, showrunner), ‘If the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back?’ and he said, ‘Yes, you could say.’ So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story," she said.

However, the star admitted she's unsure of what her exact role will be - but insisted she'll be front and centre.

"I have no idea what it will be," she confessed, before quipping, "I’m not coming back as a guest part. I would be a central character.”

Sarah previously told TV Guide she'd only return to the show if fellow original star Evan Peters, who also skipped season nine, was coming back - leading fans to assume he'll be back for more action too.

The news comes after it was confirmed the show was renewed for at least another three seasons, with series 11, 12 and 13 confirmed.