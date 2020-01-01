Dina Lohan arrested for DWI

Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina, is facing a felony charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI) following an arrest on Saturday night (11Jan20).

The 57 year old was behind the wheel of her 2016 Mercedes when she allegedly crashed into another vehicle outside a restaurant in Long Island, New York and reportedly fled the scene.

The other female driver began pursuing Dina, and followed her back to her home, where the Lohan family matriarch was met by police.

According to TMZ, she refused to submit to field sobriety tests, and was taken into custody for DWI.

She was arraigned in court on Sunday morning, when she pleaded not guilty to the count, and was released.

Dina is due back in court on Wednesday (15Jan20), according to officials in Nassau County.

The charge she is facing is a felony due to her previous DWI record from 2013, when she was pulled over by cops for speeding, and was found to be more than twice over the legal limit.

She pleaded guilty to that incident and during sentencing in 2014, when she was ordered to complete community service, pay a fine, and had her licence suspended, she promised the judge, "There won't be a next time."

She has yet to comment on the weekend arrest.