Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lands Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the top pick at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (12Jan20) when it was crowned Best Picture.

The star-studded movie also won the filmmaker Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt at the Santa Monica, California ceremony, held on the eve of the Oscar nominations announcement.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger continued to add to their trophy cabinets, picking up Best Actor for Joker and Best Actress for Judy, respectively, and Marriage Story's Laura Dern walked away with the Best Supporting Actress honour.

Best Director was a tie between Sam Mendes for 1917 and Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, and Greta Gerwig took home Best Adapted Screenplay for Little Women.

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, Fleabag was a triple winner, taking Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Andrew Scott, and there were double prizes for Watchmen, When They See Us, and Succession.

The full list of winners at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards, voted for by the members of the Critics Choice Organization, is:

Best Picture:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor:

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Best Actress:

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Best Supporting Actor:

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Best Young Actor/Actress:

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Best Acting Ensemble:

The Irishman

Best Director:

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite & Sam Mendes - 1917 (tie)

Best Original Screenplay:

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Greta Gerwig - Little Women

Best Cinematography:

Roger Deakins - 1917

Best Production Design:

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Editing:

Lee Smith - 1917

Best Costume Design:

Ruth E. Carter - Dolemite Is My Name

Best Hair & Makeup:

Bombshell

Best Visual Effects:

Avengers: Endgame

Best Animated Feature:

Toy Story 4

Best Action Movie:

Avengers: Endgame

Best Comedy:

Dolemite Is My Name

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie:

Us

Best Foreign Language Film:

Parasite

Best Song:

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) - Wild Rose & (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman (tie)

Best Score:

Hildur Guonadottir - Joker

Best Drama Series:

Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Regina King - Watchmen

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Jean Smart - Watchmen

Best Comedy Series:

Fleabag

Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Bill Hader - Barry

Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Limited Series:

When They See Us

Best Movie Made for Television:

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Best Animated Series:

BoJack Horseman

Best Talk Show:

The Late Late Show with James Corden & Late Night with Seth Meyers (tie)

Best Comedy Special:

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons

#SeeHer Award:

Kristen Bell

Lifetime Achievement:

Eddie Murphy