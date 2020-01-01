NEWS Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lands Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the top pick at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday when it was crowned Best Picture.



The star-studded movie also won the filmmaker Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt at the Santa Monica, California ceremony, held on the eve of the Oscar nominations announcement.



Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger continued to add to their trophy cabinets, picking up Best Actor for Joker and Best Actress for Judy, respectively, and Marriage Story's Laura Dern walked away with the Best Supporting Actress honour.



Best Director was a tie between Sam Mendes for 1917 and Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, and Greta Gerwig took home Best Adapted Screenplay for Little Women.



Meanwhile, in the TV categories, Fleabag was a triple winner, taking Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Andrew Scott, and there were double prizes for Watchmen, When They See Us, and Succession.



The full list of winners at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards, voted for by the members of the Critics Choice Organization, is:



Best Picture:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Actor:

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker



Best Actress:

Renee Zellweger - Judy



Best Supporting Actor:

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern - Marriage Story



Best Young Actor/Actress:

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit



Best Acting Ensemble:

The Irishman



Best Director:

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite & Sam Mendes - 1917 (tie)



Best Original Screenplay:

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Adapted Screenplay:

Greta Gerwig - Little Women



Best Cinematography:

Roger Deakins - 1917



Best Production Design:

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Editing:

Lee Smith - 1917



Best Costume Design:

Ruth E. Carter - Dolemite Is My Name



Best Hair & Makeup:

Bombshell



Best Visual Effects:

Avengers: Endgame



Best Animated Feature:

Toy Story 4



Best Action Movie:

Avengers: Endgame



Best Comedy:

Dolemite Is My Name



Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie:

Us



Best Foreign Language Film:

Parasite



Best Song:

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) - Wild Rose & (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman (tie)



Best Score:

Hildur Guonadottir - Joker



Best Drama Series:

Succession



Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Jeremy Strong - Succession



Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Regina King - Watchmen



Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show



Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Jean Smart - Watchmen



Best Comedy Series:

Fleabag



Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Bill Hader - Barry



Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag



Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Andrew Scott - Fleabag



Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Best Limited Series:

When They See Us



Best Movie Made for Television:

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie



Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us



Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon



Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl



Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:

Toni Collette - Unbelievable



Best Animated Series:

BoJack Horseman



Best Talk Show:

The Late Late Show with James Corden & Late Night with Seth Meyers (tie)



Best Comedy Special:

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons



#SeeHer Award:

Kristen Bell



Lifetime Achievement:

Eddie Murphy