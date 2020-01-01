NEWS Eddie Murphy urged actors to 'never play a spaceship' at the Critics' Choice Awards Newsdesk Share with :







The 58-year-old star was presented with the Lifetime Achievement prize at the prestigious ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday night (13.01.20), and he referenced his role in 2008 comedy flop 'Meet Dave' during his acceptance speech.



Addressing the audience, he said: "I've played everything, I've been a cop and a robber and a doctor and a professor, I've played different ethnicities, I've been animals, I've been a donkey.



"I even played a spaceship once. That's the one thing, when young actors come up to me on the street and they say, 'Do you have any advice?'



"I say, 'Never play a spaceship.' "



In 2021, Eddie - who was introduced by his 'Dolemite Is My Name' co-star Keegan-Michael Key - will celebrate 40 years "making movies", and he described his job as "a privilege and a blessing".



He added: "I've been making movies, next year, for 40 years.



"I've been doing it for a minute now, and being able to make a living as an actor is a privilege and a blessing, and to make your living making people laugh - you're the luckiest person on Earth to be able to do that."



Meanwhile, the former 'Saturday Night Live' performer said the recognition came after a "great year" in 2019, which saw him return to host the iconic comedy show for the first time in 35 years.



In an emotional moment, Eddie gushed: "This is perfectly timed. I had a great year, and this is a great way to top the year off.



"And thank you, Critics' Choice Association, for giving me something to acknowledge my whole body of work. I really appreciate it."