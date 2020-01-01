NEWS Liam Hemsworth confirms Gabriella Brooks romance Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Hemsworth has confirmed his romance with Gabriella Brooks.



The actor was first linked to the 21-year-old model in December when he introduced her to his parents Craig and Leonie over lunch in Byron Bay, New South Wales.



And while the fledgling couple is reported to have spent New Year's Eve together, they chose an outing to a beach in the Byron Bay area last week to flaunt their new love.



Pictures obtained of the pair by Australian news outlet New Idea show The Hunger Games star leaning in to smooch his other half, as well as placing a protective hand on her hip as they enjoyed a dip in the sea.



While Liam, 30, was linked to actress Maddison Brown following his split from wife Miley Cyrus in August, Gabriella is the first woman he's gone public with since the breakdown of his marriage.



Miley has also moved on from the relationship and is now dating Australian singer Cody Simpson.