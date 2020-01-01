Venom's Ruben Fleischer tapped for Uncharted - report

Venom director Ruben Fleischer has reportedly been tapped to helm Uncharted.

The big-screen adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game was rocked last week after it was revealed filmmaker Travis Knight had exited the movie after production clashed with star Tom Holland's busy Marvel schedule.

According to Variety, Fleischer is the top of a list of candidates being considered by Sony officials, and sources have told the outlet that the 45-year-old has the job "if he wants it".

Fleischer helmed Sony's 2018 anti-superhero movie Venom, starring Tom Hardy, but passed on directing the sequel, with duties handed to Andy Serkis instead. Fleischer is also known for projects like 2009's Zombieland and its 2019 follow-up, Zombieland 2: Double Tap.

Production on Uncharted was set to begin this year, with a tentative December 2020 release date, but delays on the as-yet-unannounced sequel to 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home pushed back a start date on the video game movie, prompting Knight to quit because of scheduling conflicts.

Holland, who has played the web-slinging superhero since 2017, will play treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the upcoming movie, with Mark Wahlberg cast as fellow treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan.

Knight isn't the first director to leave Uncharted, with the likes of David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Shawn Levy and Dan Trachtenberg linked to the long-running project, which will be written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway.

Sony bosses are currently pushing forward with auditions for the female roles in the video game adaptation, as well as the part of villain Gabriel Roman.