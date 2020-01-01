Renee Zellweger honours Judy Garland’s ‘legacy and humanity’ during Critics' Choice Awards win

Renee Zellweger celebrated "the importance of Judy Garland's legacy" as she scooped the Best Actress prize at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The Bridget Jones's Diary star took home the award for her performance as The Wizard of Oz actress in the musical biopic Judy, and delivered a heartfelt speech as she took the stage to collect her trophy.

Renee began by shouting out many of the actresses nominated at this year's ceremony, including Jennifer Lopez, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Awkwafina, Lupita Nyong'o, and Nicole Kidman.

"I admire you and your work, and the women that you are in the world representing this community," she said. "You made me proud to be part of it."

The actress went on to reflect on her involvement in the biopic, describing working on the flick as "a life experience I treasure".

"I feel so lucky to be a part of this celebration of the importance of Judy Garland's legacy, and her humanity, and everything that she taught us..." she concluded. "Thank you one more time for the ride of a lifetime."

Renee is enjoying awards show success this season for her celebrated performance, landing the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama prize at the Golden Globes and scoring a BAFTA nomination for Leading Actress last week.

She is expected to receive an Oscar nomination when the nominees are announced on Monday.