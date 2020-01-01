NEWS Kim Kardashian insists Kanye West isn't horse rider in viral video Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian has insisted a viral video purported to show Kanye West falling off a horse is not of her rapper husband.



The 20-second clip, which showed a man wearing a white robe riding a brown horse in front of an altar with a singing choir behind, was shared by New York radio station Hot 97 on Twitter on Sunday.



"Oopps! #KanyeWest took a tumble as he arrived to #SundayService on a horse!" they captioned the video.



But Kim was quick to set the record straight about the video, which showed the rider tumbling off the steed, replying to the Hot 97 tweet: "Please where is the fact checking?!?! I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir."



She later shared a video from Kanye's actual Sunday Service on her Instagram page, which showed Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman leading the choir in a hymn.



Elsewhere on her social media pages, Kim shared a snap of a "thoughtful" gift she'd received from her musician beau - a vintage Cartier necklace that he'd had engraved with a text he'd sent her.



"If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it's from a text Kanye sent me," the 39-year-old wrote. "He took an amazing vintage Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He's always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts."



The text read: "This your life/ Married with four kids/ Get people out of jail/ Cover of Vogue/ Go to church every week with your family/ Dreams come true."