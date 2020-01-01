NEWS Joker leads 2020 Oscar nominations Newsdesk Share with :







Joker has led the nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards with a total of 11 nods.



The box office hit, which focuses on the origin story of the DC Comics villain, landed nominations on Tuesday for categories including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Best Director for Todd Phillips, and Best Adapted Screenplay, plus a host of technical categories such as Best Cinematography.



The Irishman, 1917, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each follows with 10 nods, and will face-off against Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Parasite for Best Picture.



Leonardo DiCaprio scored a Best Actor nomination for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with co-star Brad Pitt recognised in the Best Supporting Actor list and director Quentin Tarantino honoured with a Best Director nod.



The Irishman stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci each landed a Best Supporting Actor nomination, with Martin Scorsese also appearing in the Best Director category.



Elsewhere, Harriet's Cynthia Erivo, Marriage Story's Scarlett Johansson, Little Women's Saoirse Ronan, Bombshell's Charlize Theron, and Judy's Renee Zellweger make up the Best Actress category.



Despite being tipped for Oscar success, Jennifer Lopez missed out on a nod in the Best Supporting Actress list for her acclaimed performance as stripper Ramona in Hustlers.



Instead, Richard Jewell's Kathy Bates, Marriage Story's Laura Dern, Jojo Rabbit's Johansson, Little Women's Florence Pugh, and Bombshell's Margot Robbie will be competing for the prize.



Tom Hanks landed his first Oscar nod in almost 20 years in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as children's TV favourite Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, with The Two Popes' Anthony Hopkins completing the category.



The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on 9 February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



The full list of nominees is as follows:



Best Picture:

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari



Best Director:

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Todd Phillips - Joker



Leading Actress:

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy



Leading Actor:

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker



Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell



Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Adapted Screenplay:

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten



Original Screenplay:

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

1917 - Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns



International Feature:

Corpus Christi

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Honeyland



Documentary Feature:

American Factory

The Cave

For Sama

Honeyland

The Edge of Democracy



Animated Feature:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Klaus

Toy Story 4



Original Score:

1917 - Thomas Newman

Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams



Original Song:

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4

I’m Standing With You - Breakthrough

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman

Into the Unknown - Frozen 2

Stand Up - Harriet



Cinematography:

1917 - Roger Deakins

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson



Film Editing:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite



Production Design:

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite



Costume Design:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Judy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Sound Editing:

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Sound Mixing:

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Visual Effects:

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Animated Short:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister



Documentary short:

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha



Live Action Short:

Saria

A Sister

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window