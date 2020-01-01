Josh Hartnett denies turning down Batman and Spider-Man roles

Josh Hartnett has denied turning down parts in three major superhero movies.

In recent years, various publications have reported that the Pearl Harbor actor had skipped on opportunities to play Spider-Man, Batman, and Superman in different projects.

However, Josh has now insisted those claims weren't entirely accurate.

"I didn't turn down Spider-Man. I don't know where that came from. I'd only turned down Superman as a straight-up offer," he told Variety in a new interview. "But I was, at that time of my career, where a lot of people were asking me to do those types of movies.

"I was having meetings with those directors and people were saying: 'Would you be interested?' I talked to them about what they were doing, and I ultimately decided I wasn't, but that was a very privileged place for a young man to be in. I'm a little bit outside of the box and had the leverage to do that, and that's the direction I chose."

Back in 2015, Josh told a reporter at Playboy magazine he was offered the role of Batman but "decided it wasn't for me". Yet, in his most recent chat, the star backtracked on that comment and insisted the role "wasn't an audition or an offer".

"It was a conversation with the director (Christopher Nolan)," the 41-year-old explained. "I think there's a lot of misinformation out there. When you say one thing one time about it, and now it gets blown up. But I don't really care to tell that story over and over again."

Christian Bale was eventually cast as Batman in Nolan's trilogy, and the character has since been played by Ben Affleck, while Robert Pattinson will make his debut as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming DC Comics flick, The Batman.

Henry Cavill is the current Superman, while Tom Holland currently has the part of Spider-Man.