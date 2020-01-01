Joker leads 2020 Oscar nominations

- NEWS
Joker has led the nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards with a total of 11 nods.
The box office hit, which focuses on the origin story of the DC Comics villain, landed nominations on Tuesday for categories including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Best Director for Todd Phillips, and Best Adapted Screenplay, plus a host of technical categories such as Best Cinematography.
The Irishman, 1917, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each follows with 10 nods, and will face-off against Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Parasite for Best Picture.
Leonardo DiCaprio scored a Best Actor nomination for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with co-star Brad Pitt recognised in the Best Supporting Actor list and director Quentin Tarantino honoured with a Best Director nod.
The Irishman stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci each landed a Best Supporting Actor nomination, with Martin Scorsese also appearing in the Best Director category.
Elsewhere, Harriet's Cynthia Erivo, Marriage Story's Scarlett Johansson, Little Women's Saoirse Ronan, Bombshell's Charlize Theron, and Judy's Renee Zellweger make up the Best Actress category.
Despite being tipped for Oscar success, Jennifer Lopez missed out on a nod in the Best Supporting Actress list for her acclaimed performance as stripper Ramona in Hustlers.
Instead, Richard Jewell's Kathy Bates, Marriage Story's Laura Dern, Jojo Rabbit's Johansson, Little Women's Florence Pugh, and Bombshell's Margot Robbie will be competing for the prize.
Tom Hanks landed his first Oscar nod in almost 20 years in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as children's TV favourite Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, with The Two Popes' Anthony Hopkins completing the category.
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on 9 February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Picture:
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Best Director:
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Todd Phillips - Joker
Leading Actress:
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy
Leading Actor:
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Supporting Actress:
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adapted Screenplay:
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay:
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won
1917 - Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
International Feature:
Corpus Christi
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Honeyland
Documentary Feature:
American Factory
The Cave
For Sama
Honeyland
The Edge of Democracy
Animated Feature:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Klaus
Toy Story 4
Original Score:
1917 - Thomas Newman
Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
Original Song:
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
I’m Standing With You - Breakthrough
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
Into the Unknown - Frozen 2
Stand Up - Harriet
Cinematography:
1917 - Roger Deakins
The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
Joker - Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
Film Editing:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Production Design:
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Costume Design:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Judy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing:
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects:
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated Short:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Documentary short:
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Live Action Short:
Saria
A Sister
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window