Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce among notable Oscars snubs

Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce were among the big names to miss out on Oscars nominations on Monday.

Lopez was hotly tipped to receive a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role in Hustlers, but was left off the list of nominees, with Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Kathy Bates, and Laura Dern recognised instead.

Beyonce, meanwhile, was overlooked for an original song nomination, despite her hit Spirit leading the soundtrack to one of the biggest movies of the year, Disney's remake of The Lion King. Animated blockbuster Frozen 2 didn't make the Best Animated Feature category either.

Female filmmakers failed to get any recognition in the Best Director category too, with Greta Gerwig again snubbed despite her adaptation of Little Women wowing fans and gaining a Best Picture nod. Hustlers director Lorena Scafaria also missed out, as did Honey Boy's Alma Har'el, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood's Marielle Heller, Booksmart's Olivia Wilde, and Lulu Wang for The Farewell.

Lupita Nyong'o's performance in Us failed to land her an acting nod, while Awkwafina didn't make the shortlist despite her critically acclaimed performance in The Farewell.

It wasn't just female stars who were passed over, however, as several big-name men also lost out on nominations, most notably Adam Sandler, whose performance in Netflix's raucous drama Uncut Gems has wowed critics, but not Oscars voters, as the film was snubbed entirely.

Ford v Ferrari's Christian Bale was left off the list, despite the film receiving multiple nominations, as was Robert De Niro, who did not receive an acting nomination for The Irishman, despite his co-stars Joe Pesci and Al Pacino being recognised for their supporting turns. De Niro did bag a Best Picture nod as one of the film's producers.

Eddie Murphy was also expected to be recognised for his portrayal of comic Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name, but isn't nominated, while Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton won't repeat his success at the Oscars next month, after failing to receive a nod for his performance in the Elton John biopic Rocketman.