Cynthia Erivo moves one step closer to EGOT status with Oscar nominations

Cynthia Erivo's Oscar nominations means she is edging ever closer to EGOT status.

The actress, 33, was recognised in the Best Actress category for her acclaimed role as African-American anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, and also received a nod for Best Original Song for Stand Up - which she co-wrote and performed as the film's closing song.

Erivo is now the third person to earn dual Oscar nominations for acting and song in the same year, following Mary J. Blige and Lady Gaga's nods for Mudbound in 2018 and A Star Is Born the following year, respectively.

And if she did win ones of prizes, she would become the youngest EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award) winner in history, having already won Tony, Emmy, and Grammy awards for her performance in Broadway show The Color Purple.

The star told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday to be recognised by the Academy would "mean the world", joking that the idea of scoring an EGOT win at such a young age was "insane and weird and crazy".

Elsewhere in the 2020 nominations, Scarlett Johansson also scooped two nods - Best Actress for her role as Nicole Barber in Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Rosie Betzler, an anti-Nazi rebel in Hitler's Germany who is hiding a Jewish girl in her attic, in Taika Waititi's movie Jojo Rabbit.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on 9 February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.