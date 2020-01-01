Chrissy Metz signs first record deal

Chrissy Metz is set to live out a "lifelong dream" by landing her first record deal.

The This Is Us star has signed to Universal Music Group Nashville, and she cannot wait to get to work alongside label president Cindy Mabe on her debut country album.

"To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement," Metz shared in a statement. "Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!"

Celebrating the new partnership, Mabe said, "Chrissy Metz is simply tapped into America's emotional conscience.

"Music was her first love and no matter if she's singing, acting, writing or just being, she's always real, powerful and fully connected with her audience. I can't wait to put her musical story into the world and I'm so inspired to bring her into the Universal Music Group Nashville family."

Metz previously worked with UMG officials for the soundtrack of her film Breakthrough, for which she performed the song I'm Standing With You. The tune earned songwriter Diane Warren a Best Original Song Oscar nomination on Monday.

In an interview with Access Daily, Warren revealed Kelly Clarkson was her top choice for the song, but she considered Chrissy after producers insisted upon it, and she was blown away by her voice.

"I'm like, 'I don't know about this...,'" Warren said. "I had a lot of ideas of who could sing the song and Chrissy wasn't one of them, but I didn't know how great she was. The producer said, 'You need to try her'.

"I couldn't believe it. I was absolutely blown away by how great she sang the song... It blew my mind."