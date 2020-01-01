Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Harvey Weinstein's sex abuse trial

Gigi Hadid has been called as a potential juror for Harvey Weinstein's sex assault case.

The stunner was spotted in a Manhattan, New York courtroom with 119 other prospective panellists on Monday, five days into jury selection.

She told Justice James Burke she had "met the defendant" after identifying herself as Jelena Hadid, her birth name, according to the New York Post, but insisted she could be a fair and impartial juror in the case.

The model also reportedly raised her hand when Burke asked if any of the prospective jury members knew potential witnesses like Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, and Rosie Perez.

"I have met Salma Hayek...," she said.

The judge then asked if she felt that would interfere with her ability to be fair.

"I think I'm still able to keep an open mind on the facts," Gigi replied.

The 24-year-old was ordered to return to court on Thursday for additional questioning, according to The Associated Press.

The model was mobbed by photographers as she left the courthouse and told the press, "I'm not allowed to talk about jury duty... I'm sorry."

Weinstein is charged with two counts of predatory sex assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act, stemming from the allegations of three women. He denies the allegations.

The trial is set to begin on 22 January. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.