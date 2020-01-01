Florence Pugh asks Scarlett Johansson to 'hold her hand' through first Oscars experience

Florence Pugh has asked fellow Best Supporting Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson to hold her hand through her first Oscars experience.

The British actress received her first-ever Academy Award nomination for her performance in Greta Gerwig's Little Women and she will compete against her Black Widow co-star Scarlett, who is nominated for her supporting role in Jojo Rabbit as well as her lead role in Marriage Story.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Florence insisted there was no rivalry between them and she sent her pal a text soon after the nominations were revealed on Monday to help her through the "overwhelming" experience.

"It hasn't really sunk in, so I just keep on talking about it," she said. "I will, at some point this afternoon, just sit and make sure that it has fully resonated. But it's crazy.

"This is gonna be nuts. I've already sent (Scarlett) a text being like, 'You do realise you're gonna just have to hold my hand and walk me through the whole experience'."

The star went on to insist she will "never be sick of hearing" herself referred to as an Oscar-nominated actress, explaining: "That's the coolest thing about being nominated. It's there now, for the rest of my life."

And Florence, 24, confessed she slept through the nominations announcement, revealing her publicist urged her to put her phone on loud "just in case".

"So, at 5:30 this morning my phone started singing to me, and it was so shocking," she added. "I screamed for a solid two minutes."

She also shared snaps on her Instagram page of the moment she heard the exciting news, revealing she was topless in bed. She used two avocado emojis to cover her breasts.