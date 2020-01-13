NEWS Vince Vaughn under fire for shaking hands with President Donald Trump at game Newsdesk Share with :







Vince Vaughn has come under fire on social media for shaking hands with U.S. President Donald Trump at an American football game on Monday.



In the 31-second clip, shot at the national championship game in New Orleans on Monday, the self-described libertarian actor can be seen happily conversing with the Republican businessman-turned-politician and his wife Melania, with the POTUS grinning and shaking Vaughn's hand amid their interaction.



The video was shared on Twitter by sports blogger Timothy Burke, who wrote alongside it: "I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it."



Twitter users were quick to respond, with many calling for the actor to be "cancelled" amid the controversy.



"Jan 13, 2020: the day Vince Vaughn has been cancelled," one wrote, while another added: "Sad. Vince Vaughn is one of my favourites. I always knew he was Republican but this, so gross. I don't need a Wedding Crashers sequel anymore."



And referring to the controversy that surrounded Ellen DeGeneres after a video emerged of her sitting with former president George W. Bush during a Cowboys game, another person tweeted: "Ellen thought she had it rough...Keep Vince Vaughn in your prayers tonight."



Vaughn has yet to respond to the backlash.