Rosario Dawson praises boyfriend Cory Booker after he ends presidential bid

Rosario Dawson has heaped praise on her "inspiring" boyfriend Cory Booker, after the U.S. senator announced on Monday that he was ending his presidential campaign.



The Democratic politician broke the news to his followers on Twitter, explaining that he'd run out of funds to continue his run against current U.S. President Donald Trump for the White House.



"It’s with a full heart that I share this news - I’m suspending my campaign for president," he wrote, alongside a video of himself on the campaign trail. "To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot - thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together."



In response to the tweet, Rosario wrote: "Cory, you continue to inspire me everyday. On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to. Thank you. I see you. I love you."



"I love you honey, so much," Cory replied.



The actress met the politician at a friend's party and they have been dating since late 2018.