Jonas Brothers praised by the Kardashians after recreating siblings' most famous fight

The Jonas Brothers left fans in stitches on Monday after they recreated one of the most famous fights from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a video shared on Joe Jonas's Instagram page, he and his brothers Nick and Kevin acted out the scene, with the dialogue between Kim and Khloe Kardashian dubbed over the top.

The clip began with Joe, as Kim, storming into a room, and hitting sister Khloe, played by Nick, with her designer bag.

"Don't be f**king rude!" Joe lip-synced to Kim's outburst. "I swear to God, don't be f**king rude! Stop, don't do that. I'll f**king hurt you."

As Nick's Khloe sat in her seat being beaten by Kim's bag, the singer mouthed: "Are you kidding me? Stop, what are you doing? Stop!"

Third bandmember Kevin then made his brief appearance in the hilarious clip, walking past, presumably as Kourtney, and stating: "Oh my God!"

The clip, which has been viewed more than two million times, quickly attracted comments from fans, who praised the brothers for their take on the argument - as well as replies from the Kardashians themselves.

"Hahaha nailed it!!!!!!!" Khloe wrote, while Kim reposted the video on her Twitter page and wrote: "OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!!"