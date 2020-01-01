NEWS Renee Zellweger says acting is 'failure' at her journalism goal Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old star admitted a film career was never her plan as she actually studied with the aim of becoming a writer, before taking a drama course during her time at the University of Texas which sparked her interest in the art.

She told Extra: "This was actually not on the agenda.



"I went to UT to write; I was going to be a journalist or writer in some capacity, so this is failure at becoming a journalist."



Renee's career has gone from strength to strength, and the actress - who is earning plaudits and award season acclaim for her leading performance in 'Judy' - revealed this time of year is a reminder of how far she's come.



She explained: "I watched something, an acceptance speech by Gary Oldman, I guess a couple years ago. He was accepting his award and he said, the coolest part about it is he can say, 'I was there.'



"And to be in the company of so many people that have so much history in this industry and to look at all they've contributed and the significance of their work and what it means after so many years.



"It's very moving, actually. It's very moving to feel that, 'Ooh, some of these folks are my contemporaries.'



"It's surprising to look around and realise so much time has passed in the company of so many fantastic people for so many years. It's just a very special night."



Meanwhile, this week Renee - who had already won a Golden Globe this month for her role as Judy Gardland - paid tribute to the iconic actress as she accepted a Critics' Choice Award for the same performance.



She said: "I feel so lucky to be a part of this celebration of the importance of Judy Garland's legacy, and her humanity, and everything she taught us.



"Thank you one more time for the ride of a lifetime."