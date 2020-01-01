Charlize Theron overcome with emotion watching Megyn Kelly's reaction to Bombshell

Charlize Theron was overcome with emotion when she watched a video of Megyn Kelly reacting to her portrayal of the news anchor in Bombshell.

The Monster actress played the American journalist in the biographical movie, which she also co-produced, about the sexual harassment scandal surrounding former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

Megyn informed investigators she had been one of the victims of late chairman's inappropriate behaviour before he was fired from his role in 2016, and she recently revealed that watching her real-life story come alive onscreen in Bombshell made her tear up.

"I do wish I had done more, even though I was powerless... what if I had thrown myself on the fire back then?" the former Fox News reporter reflected in a tearful Instagram video last week.

And after watching Megyn's video confession, Charlize admitted she was "incredibly emotional".

"I felt that that was an incredibly sincere moment from Megyn," the 44-year-old told Deadline. "It hit me really deep. I felt something really real in her saying that."

The Oscar-winning actress explained she was very moved that Megyn acknowledged she may have been able to do more to help fellow victims.

"We (as women) shouldn't even be in that situation in the first place," the leading lady declared. "We want more than that. We want a world where that's not even asked. Where we are not even in that situation where we have to choose what we're going to do in the first place. And I just don't think that is too much to ask. I think that is a human right that we should all have."

Bombshell received three nominations for the upcoming Oscars on Monday, with Charlize earning a Best Actress nod for her role as Megyn and co-star Margot Robbie being recognised in the Best Supporting Actress category.