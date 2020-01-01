Hans Zimmer confirmed as new composer for No Time to Die

Hans Zimmer has been confirmed as the new composer for James Bond movie No Time to Die following the departure of Dan Romer.

It was reported last week that the Oscar-winning German composer had been drafted in to score the movie after Romer departed the project due to creative differences, and the news was confirmed by the official James Bond Twitter account on Monday night.

"CONFIRMED: @HansZimmer will compose the score for #NoTimeToDie," the message read. "Director Cary Joji Fukunaga said: 'I'm beyond excited that Hans is scoring #NoTimeToDie. The music of Bond has always been iconic and I've already witnessed Hans adding his touch of genius to the Bond legacy.'"

Zimmer, who has composed scores for the likes of Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Inception, and Dunkirk, also confirmed the news by sharing a picture of the No Time to Die logo on his Twitter page.

The 62-year-old, who won the Best Original Score Oscar for 1994's The Lion King, now has less three months to create the score for the film, which hits cinemas on 2 April and marks Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the British spy.

Editors at Variety reported last week that Zimmer may bring in favoured collaborators Benjamin Wallfisch or Lorne Balfe to help him rescue the score due to the short timescale and his heavy workload, as he is scoring four more films due for release in 2020 - Wonder Woman 1984, Top Gun: Maverick, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake.

Romer, who had previously worked with Fukunaga on 2015 movie Beasts of No Nation and 2018 Netflix miniseries Maniac, had been announced as the composer back in July. He has not yet commented on his departure.

It is the latest setback for the troubled production, which was delayed after director Danny Boyle left due to creative differences and was replaced by Fukunaga.

It has not yet been revealed who will perform the film's theme song, although Dua Lipa is a hot favourite.