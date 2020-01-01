NEWS Sir Patrick Stewart immortalised in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre Newsdesk Share with :







Sir Patrick Stewart has had his hand and footprints immortalised in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre.



The 79-year-old actor marked his astonishing career - which spans over 50 years and includes roles in the likes of the 'X-Men' and 'Star Trek' franchises - with having both his handprints and footprints cast in cement in an event held at the theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (13.01.20).



Patrick got a helping hand as he stood in the cement, before getting on his knees to press his hands into the mixture as well.



Speaking at the ceremony, he joked: "I think the last time I kneeled was before the Queen!"



And he then added: "I'm still not really believing any of it. Any moment now somebody will say, 'Patrick, Patrick, get up, you're dreaming again.' "



The honour comes just 10 days before Patrick will be seen on screens once again as his iconic 'Star Trek' character Jean-Luc Picard, in the upcoming web television series 'Star Trek: Picard'.



Patrick first played the the captain of the starship USS Enterprise in 1987 during television series 'Star Trek: The Next Generation', and went on to appear in one episode of 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine', as well as in feature films including 'Star Trek Generations', 'Star Trek: First Contact', 'Star Trek: Insurrection', and 'Star Trek: Nemesis'.



LeVar Burton, who played Geordi La Forge alongside Patrick in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation', led the speeches in his co-star's honour at the event.



Geordi is not thought to be making a return for 'Star Trek: Picard', but familiar faces including Data (Brent Spiner), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), and Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) will be featured.



'Star Trek: Picard' will premiere on January 23 on CBS All Access, and will mark the first time Patrick has played the starship captain since 2002.