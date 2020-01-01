Dot-Marie Jones recovering after emergency heart surgery

Glee star Dot-Marie Jones is at home recovering after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

Speaking to TMZ, the actress, who was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series three times for her portrayal of Coach Beiste in the hit musical sitcom, was rushed to hospital by her wife Bridgett after experiencing a severe burning sensation in her chest.

While Dot-Marie was diagnosed with bronchial spasms and asthma, the pain grew worse earlier this month and, while taking down her Christmas decorations, she was once again taken into medical care after suffering a widowmaker heart attack.

The 56-year-old's condition was severe, with one of her arteries being 99 per cent blocked, and surgeons inserted a stent in her heart to aid her recovery.

She was treated by the same medical professionals that saved Bridgett's life following her 2017 stroke.

Dot-Marie star is now back home, resting and recovering.