Amber Heard packs on PDA with cinematographer girlfriend

Amber Heard has been spotted passionately embracing cinematographer Bianca Butti outside of a hotel in Palm Springs, California.

The couple was photographed laughing and giggling as they kissed outside the Colony Palms Hotel in the Southern California resort town over the weekend. They were also seen driving off in the Aquaman star's vintage Ford Mustang.

Butti is currently undergoing treatment following a second breast cancer diagnosis last year, which she has been documenting on her Instagram page, @buttibeatsit.

The 38-year-old was first diagnosed with the disease in 2015 and confirmed last March it had once again returned, leaving her "beyond devastated".

She is now undergoing alternative treatments to fight the illness, with friends starting a crowdfunding page on website GoFundMe in a bid to raise $60,000 (£46,200) to cover the costs of medical care and living expenses.

Meanwhile, Heard is in the midst of fighting a defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The lawsuit relates to an article she had penned for The Washington Post in which claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse and alluded to allegations she made against the actor in their explosive 2016 divorce.