Oprah Winfrey denies planning 'tell-all' interview with Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Oprah Winfrey has denied reports suggesting she is planning a "tell-all" interview with Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Last week, the couple revealed the news that they would be "stepping back" from their duties as senior royals, with palace officials and Queen Elizabeth II reportedly kept out of the loop until just before they went public.

While The Queen has since issued a rare statement insisting that she understands why Harry and Meghan want to "live a more independent life," the decision has still proven to be controversial.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Oprah - who is close to the couple and is working alongside Harry to co-create and co-executive produce an Apple TV+ documentary series on mental health - was plotting to stage a broadcast interview with the couple.

However, Nicole Nichols, chief spokesperson for the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), has denied the claims and insisted the media mogul is "not in discussion for an interview" with Harry and Meghan.

Oprah, 65, previously denied claims that she had been advising the royals on their latest move, insisting in a statement last week: "Meghan and Harry do not need my help in figuring out what's best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family."