Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith organising world tour

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are to hold a star-studded series of multi-genre events across the world.

The couple's Westbrook Inc. firm and Apollo World Touring are organising the live events, which will take place in cities including Montreal in Canada, Berlin in Germany, Milan in Italy, Seoul in South Korea, Taipei in Taiwan, Osaka in Japan, and Miami, Florida.

Each show will boast high-profile artists, local stars and DJs, as well as other entertainment.

The first stop on the World Tour will be a gig headlined by Robbie Williams at Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia on 14 March.

Westbrook's president, Tera Hanks, said in a statement: "On behalf of Will and Jada and the entire Westbrook Team, we're so excited to partner with Apollo World Touring on this innovative event series.

"We're gathering some of the biggest names in music to celebrate cities around the world and the amazing creativity found there. We can't wait for everyone to join us on the World Tour."

The full talent line-up for the 2020 World Tour events will be announced soon.