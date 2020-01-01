NEWS Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split Newsdesk Share with :







Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have reportedly called time on their romance after more than eight years together.



The High School Musical star began dating Butler in September, 2011, but fans began speculating about the status of their relationship last month (Dec19), after they appeared to spend the holidays separately.



Butler was also noticeably absent from Hudgens' social media posts documenting her 31st birthday celebrations on 13 December, before the actress jetted off to Vals, Switzerland for a winter getaway.



"Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup," a source tells Us Weekly.



Represetnatives for the stars have yet to comment on the split reports, but Butler hasn't been featured on Hudgens' Instagram page since 31 October, when she shared a photo of the then-couple and their dog, Darla, all dressed up for Halloween.



"Happy Halloween from my family to yours," she captioned the snap.



Butler also hasn't uploaded a picture of the pair since July, when they hit the red carpet together for the Los Angeles premiere of his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where Hudgens rocked an engagement-style diamond ring, sparking unfounded rumours of a secret proposal.



Hudgens had previously insisted she wasn't in a rush to wed Butler, 28.



"I want to get married, travel, then have kids - probably in my late 30s," she told Women's Health magazine in late 2018. "Everyone's clock is different."



She added of their relationship at the time: "We both respect, trust and admire each other. It's so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it's nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses."



Butler isn't Hudgens' only famous ex - she dated her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron for five years until 2010.