NEWS Duchess Meghan mades surprise visit to a women's centre Newsdesk







The Duchess of Sussex - who, alongside her husband Prince Harry, recently revealed they want to step back as "senior" members of the Royal Family and split their time between Canada and the United Kingdom - visited Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver, Canada, where she had tea and discussed women's issues.



Taking to their official Facebook account, the centre shared the news of the visit, writing: "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."



It comes after Queen Elizabeth issued a statement to insist the Royal Family was fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to change their role.



In a statement, she said: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. Harry and Meghan have made it clear they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."



Queen Elizabeth issued the statement following crunch talks with Prince Harry as well as his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles.