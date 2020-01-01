Quentin Tarantino unlikely to direct Star Trek film

Quentin Tarantino has indicated he will not direct a planned new Star Trek film.

Back in December 2017, it was revealed that the Oscar winner had pitched an idea to producer J.J. Abrams, and the two began to develop an original storyline for the sci-fi movie.

Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote epic drama The Revenant, was tasked with penning the Star Trek screenplay while Tarantino made Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with the filmmaker looking to return to the movie once he had wrapped on the blockbuster.

However, the 56-year-old has now indicated that he will not be involved with the Star Trek film - though still hopes Paramount studio bosses will make it in the future.

"I think they might make that movie, but I just don't think I'm going to direct it," he told Deadline. "It's a good idea. They should definitely do it and I'll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut."

Tarantino had suggested last year that he would retire after making his 10th movie, which will be his next project.

Back in 2009, Abrams directed the hugely successful Star Trek reboot, featuring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldana, which raked in more than $385 million (£296 million) worldwide.

He also helmed the sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness, four years later, which made more than $467 million (£359 million) globally.

Fast & Furious director Justin Lin was hired for the third instalment, Star Trek Beyond, in 2016, which was the lowest-grossing movie in the series, making $343 million (£263 million).