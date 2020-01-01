Taika Waititi: 'Michael Fassbender is a comic revelation'

Taika Waititi believes Michael Fassbender should stop doing dramas because he is a "comic revelation".

The New Zealand filmmaker has completed production on the upcoming sports comedy Next Goal Wins, which follows the true story of unorthodox Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen, played by Fassbender, who tries to help the American Samoa football team, considered one of the weakest football teams in the world, qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament.

And Waititi is overjoyed with the movie, which also stars Elisabeth Moss, Armie Hammer, and Rhys Darby, and told Deadline that it was one of the best experiences of his life.

"It's one of the happiest shoots I've ever been on. It's a 99 per cent Polynesian cast; Michael Fassbender is a comic revelation," he shared. "I think he should just stop doing dramas from now on because he's so funny, and so good at improvising. To me, it was a real revelation."

The 44-year-old, who recently landed two Academy Award nominations for his satire Jojo Rabbit, co-wrote the screenplay with Iain Morris, and filming took place in Hawaii last year.

Waititi also shared that shooting Next Goal Wins, which is based on the 2014 documentary of the same name, was a totally different experience to that of his upcoming Thor blockbuster.

"With the Thor film, I can't share much, for obvious reasons. We're going to be writing all the way up until we shoot, and then throughout the shoot," he explained.

Chris Hemsworth is reprising his role as the Norse god for Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, while Christian Bale is rumoured to be playing the villain.