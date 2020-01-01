NEWS Kim Kardashian rejects claims she booed Tristan Thompson at basketball game Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian has hit back at claims she booed her sister Khloe Kardashian's former boyfriend Tristan Thompson while watching him in action during a basketball game on Monday night.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended the match, between Tristan's Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers, alongside husband Kanye West, with the pair sitting courtside at Los Angeles' Staples Center.



Videos shared online of Kim and Kanye watching the game appeared to show the mother-of-four booing Tristan, who cheated on her sister Khloe, as he attempted to land a basket.



However, Kim insisted that definitely wasn't the case as she took to Twitter to set the record straight.



"I was there to support him!" she tweeted. "And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don't go to hate, only to cheer (sic)!"



She also shared an action shot of Tristan on her Instagram Stories.



Tristan and Khloe split last year after it emerged that he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party - just weeks after the reality TV star had given birth to their daughter True.