Hugh Grant supportive of Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties

Hugh Grant has voiced support for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they prepare to step back from their duties as senior royals.

Last week, the couple announced its intention to withdraw from their duties as senior members of the royal family, prompting Queen Elizabeth II to call a meeting to discuss her family's future role in the British monarchy on Monday.

While Harry and Meghan have been criticised for reportedly publishing the news on their Instagram page without warning The Queen or other immediate members of the monarchy, Hugh made it clear that he supports the pair during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy show on Tuesday.

"I'm rather on Harry's side," he admitted. "The tabloid press effectively murdered his mother (Princess Diana), now they're tearing his wife to pieces. I think as a man, it's his job to protect his family, so I'm with him."

Last year, the pair announced plans to sue the British press, with Meghan taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday after alleging the paper unlawfully published a private letter to her father, and Harry filing papers against the owners of The Sun, the defunct News of the World, and the Daily Mirror, concerning alleged phone-hacking.

And despite the scrutiny, stars worldwide took to social media to react to the news in an overwhelmingly positive response.

Jameela Jamil, who appeared as one of 15 women representing Forces for Change on the former Suits actress's September 2019 issue of British Vogue, wrote: "And that folks, is what power looks like."

Bette Midler added: "What a sad story. They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never learn until it hits them in the wallet."

Harry is sixth in line to the throne.