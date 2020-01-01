Charlie Hunnam blames 'miscasting' for King Arthur flop

Charlie Hunnam believes his 2017 movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword flopped because a piece of miscasting "crippled" the storyline.

The British actor played the titular character in Guy Ritchie's 2017 fantasy drama, alongside Jude Law, Eric Bana and Djimon Hounsou, and the movie was critically panned and bombed at the box office.

During a recent radio interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Charlie revealed he'd like to revisit the film because the team encountered many problems during production, including a role being miscast.

"I'd like to go back to King Arthur because there's a lot of things went wrong during that and a lot of things that were out of our control," he candidly explained. "I just don't think we ended up matching the aspiration - we just didn't quite make the movie we wanted."

When asked what was one of the biggest things to go wrong, the 39-year-old cryptically replied, "There was a piece of miscasting that ended up crippling the central storyline. It's actually not in the film anymore."

He didn't divulge who was miscast in the movie.

Back in 2017, director Guy told Entertainment Weekly that his original cut of the movie was more than three hours long, but was hacked down to just over two hours before its release.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Sons of Anarchy star explained there was a plan to make King Arthur into a franchise if the first film had been a success.

"The idea was that if it was a success, we would've made several of those films, and I'm really captivated by the Arthurian legends and I just feel like we really missed an opportunity to tell a long-form story," Charlie lamented.

The fantasy epic, which cost more than $175 million (£134 million) to produce, made just $146 million (£112 million) worldwide.