Lee Child's Jack Reacher series heading to Amazon

A new series inspired by author Lee Child's hit Jack Reacher books has been greenlit by Amazon bosses.

Former Prison Break screenwriter Nick Santora is masterminding the adaptation, with the first series based on Child's first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor.

"Lee Child has created an incredible character and world; it will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child’s books - and luckily Lee has been there, and will continue to be there, to help guide us along the way in this series," Santora, who is also the project's executive producer, explains. "He is the pulse of Reacher."

Child’s Jack Reacher novels have been published in 49 languages and spawned two films, starring Tom Cruise, who the writer never truly liked as his literary hero, insisting the star was too old and small to portray Reacher.

"I really enjoyed working with Cruise," Lee said last year (19). "He's a really, really nice guy. We had a lot of fun, but ultimately the readers are right - the size of Reacher is really, really important and it's a big component of who he is."

Child is much happier with the new series, insisting it's in "the perfect hands", even though the casting has yet to be set.

Child will also executive produce the project, alongside Santora, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Christopher McQuarrie.